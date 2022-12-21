BTG Capital wraps up debut Canadian energy infrastructure fund

Fund I’s limited partners include institutional and family office investors

Its focus is lower mid-market midstream, power and energy transition platform investments in Canada

No placement agent was used

BTG Capital, a Calgary-based private equity firm, has closed its inaugural fund, BTG Energy Infrastructure Partners LP Fund I, at C$74.2 million.

BTG Energy Infrastructure Partners LP Fund I’s limited partners include institutional and family office investors, the firm said. No placement agent was used.

The fund will invest in the Canadian energy infrastructure sector. Its focus is lower mid-market midstream, power and energy transition platform investments in Canada. To support the strategy, BTG Capital announced the appointment of five industry advisory board members and senior operating partners

BTG Capital was founded in November 2020 by C. Brett Stevenson, Gable T. Gross and Tom W. Buchanan.