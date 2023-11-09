Butterfly and Equilibrium take a deep dive into aquaculture; Kain Capital hires new CTO

Good morning, Hubsters.

The expression Gone fishin’ takes on new meaning with today’s Deep Dive into private equity’s increasing interest in aquaculture.

We also take a look at a people move that shows how the role of chief technology officer at PE firms has become more important than ever.

And I’ve got a special invitation for Hubsters to join me as BC Partners’ Michael Chang and I discuss co-investments and the exit environment next week.

Fish tales

Earlier in November, Butterfly Equity, Equilibrium Capital and an unnamed US public pension fund agreed to provide project financing for Pacifico Aquaculture, a producer of striped bass headquartered in Baja California, Mexico. Butterfly has been investing in Pacifico since 2017.

It’s a deal that’s emblematic of the trends in PE aquaculture deals, and PE Hub’s Obey Martin Manayiti interviewed several of the dealmakers involved.

“There is a continual increase of seafood taking up the center plate,” said Howard Tang, the CEO and managing partner of Peritus Capital, a financial advisory firm based in New York that advised Pacifico. “Terrestrial proteins is a mature industry; whereas aquaculture has a lot of growth ahead of it based on the increasing demand.”

The new funding from Equilibrium Capital and Butterfly will be used to finance Pacifico’s nursery facility in Mexico’s Baja California, to grow striped bass, one of the most popular fish in America. Founded in 2010, Pacifico has developed proprietary technology to produce ocean-raised striped bass.

There are many factors attracting PE firms to aquaculture investments, including geopolitics.

“If you look at the war in Ukraine and Russia, the Middle East, and the supply chain issues post-pandemic, food insecurity has grown,” Tang explained. “It’s now much more difficult for food to get across the world and onto people’s plates. This creates opportunity for more local food production, so the private equity world is taking note.”

Beyond the Pacifico deal, private equity firms are investing in aquaculture.

Here are details on a couple of other deals PE Hub and PE Hub Europe have reported on:

In August, Goldman Sachs Asset Management completed the take-private acquisition of NTS’ ownership stake in Frøy, Sistranda, Sor-Trondelag, Norway-based provider to Norwegian salmon farmers.

In February, Cadman Capital Group, a Toronto-based PE firm, announced it had acquired Quoddy Savour Seafood, a land-based seafood farming and processing facility based in Pennfield, New Brunswick. The firm has similar investments in its portfolio.

Sign of the times

This year in people moves, PE Hub has covered a wave of operating partners and operating advisors joining PE firms. It’s all part of making value creation a priority.

Technology expertise is another area in which PE firms are deepening their benches. This is especially important in exploring new tech territories, like ChatGPT and generative AI.

To that end, Kain Capital, a New York-based PE firm focused on the technology enablement of healthcare services companies, today announced that Ashish Gupta has joined the firm as chief technology officer, a newly created role.

Gupta is expected to lead innovation in AI and machine learning, cloud computing and data analytics to streamline practices for tech-focused healthcare portfolio companies.

Previously, he led the machine learning team for Google’s Smart Ads Bidding and Optimization for six years, launching multiple products and models for boosting ad effectiveness and revenue. He led initiatives at quantitative hedge fund D.E. Shaw, where he designed and developed advanced systems for hedging, market making and electronic trading. More recently, he co-founded and was the CEO of VC startup Polymer Search.

Gupta’s “ingenuity in designing systems for measurement, optimization and prediction have enormous promise for healthcare applications,” said Steven Yecies, managing partner, in a statement. “Tech-enablement is an important component of value-based care, and I look forward to working with Kain and its portfolio companies to create and customize systems that will allow for the most efficient delivery of necessary services,” Gupta said.

With generative AI potentially a game changer, the role of CTO at PE firms is more important than ever.

Check out my recent interview with Blackstone CTO John Stecher.

“Generative AI can enhance private equity dealmaking,” Stecher told me. Blackstone is building an in-house tool that Stecher said “has the potential to intelligently augment our investment process using generative AI.”

Join us

With many exit routes blocked – most notably the IPO path – private equity firms are turning to other PE firms for help growing big businesses.

Back in July, BC Partners brought in Apollo Global Management to take a minority stake in PetSmart, a business BC bought in a take-private deal back in 2015. PE Hub’s Rafael Canton did a Deep Dive on the deal at the time.

Next week, I’ll be talking with Michael Chang, partner, private equity, at BC Partners about the co-investment.

I hope you’ll join us for PE Hub’s complimentary webinar titled, BC Partners Takes the Long-Term View on PetSmart on Tuesday, November 14 from12pm – 12:45pm ET. Click here to register.

The webinar is a glimpse of what’s to come at Private Equity International’s NEXUS 2024, which we’re hosting March 6 – 8 at the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes.

NEXUS 2024 promises to set the stage and provide a preview of what’s to come for dealmakers as the year unfolds. Meet the GPs and LPs you’ve seen quoted in PE Hub over the years. Hear from luminaries about how the challenging economy is playing out in the deal landscape.

Keynote speakers include: David M. Rubenstein, co-founder and co-chairman of The Carlyle Group and Howard Marks, co-founder and co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management.

Click here to learn more about NEXUS 2024. I hope you’ll join us online on Tuesday at 12:00 ET and in Orlando in March!

That’s a wrap for me today. As always, I’d love to hear from you at mk.flynn@pei.group.

Obey will be with you tomorrow, and I’ll be back on Monday.

Until then, happy dealmaking,

MK