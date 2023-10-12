BV completes continuation fund for Right Networks

This transaction continues BV Investment Partners' ownership of the company and reaffirms its commitment to supporting Right Networks' long-term growth strategy.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as financial advisor to BV Investment Partners and Ropes & Gray LLP provided legal counsel on the transaction

The transaction was led by Lexington Partners and co-led by StepStone Group, Kline Hill Partners, and Apogem Capital

BV targets investments in the tech-enabled business services, software, and IT services industries

BV Investment Partners has closed a single-asset continuation fund for Right Networks, a Hudson, New Hampshire-based provider of cloud solutions to tax and accounting firms. No financial terms were disclosed.

This transaction continues BV Investment Partners’ ownership of the company and reaffirms its commitment to supporting Right Networks’ long-term growth strategy. The new continuation fund acquired BVIP Fund VIII’s stake in Right Networks.

The transaction was led by Lexington Partners and co-led by StepStone Group, Kline Hill Partners, and Apogem Capital.

“We are pleased to have partnered with new and existing investors on this oversubscribed transaction,” Vikrant Raina, CEO and managing partner of BV, said in a statement. “It generated an attractive liquidity option for our Fund VIII LPs and gave us the opportunity to continue onward with the next phase of transformational growth of a proven platform.”

Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as financial advisor to BV Investment Partners and Ropes & Gray LLP provided legal counsel on the transaction. Proskauer Rose LLP acted as legal counsel for Lexington, StepStone, Kline Hill, and Apogem.

Founded in 1983, BV has invested approximately $5 billion, targeting investments in the tech-enabled business services, software, and IT services industries.