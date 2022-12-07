BV Investment Partners invests in Imagenet

Imagenet is headquartered in Tampa

Operates 10 regional offices in the US

Has a wholly owned global delivery center in Philippines

BV Investment Partners invested in Imagenet, which provides back office support technology and tech-enabled outsourced services to healthcare plans.

Imagenet provides digital transformation, claims adjudication and member and provider engagement services. Imagenet is headquartered in Tampa, operates 10 regional offices throughout the U.S. and has a wholly owned global delivery center in the Philippines.

“We were quick to recognize BV as our partner, given their deep experience scaling healthcare tech-enabled services businesses like ours and, perhaps most notably, their thoughtful approach to partnership and aligning with us on strategic priorities moving forward,” said Steve Strawn, founder and chief executive officer of Imagenet.

Patrick Smith, Imagenet’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “We have seen heightened demand for our services and view this partnership with BV as the catalyst to accelerate our reach and the breadth of our solutions – and, in turn, reinforce and strengthen Imagenet’s positive impact across the healthcare community.”

BV is in the market with its eleventh fund, targeting $1.5 billion with a $1.75 billion cap, Buyouts reported. The firm closed its tenth fund on $1.1 billion in 2020. BV targets investments in tech-enabled business services, software and IT services industries.