BV Investments bets on healthcare staffing; Mubadala talks about co-investing on tech deals

Interest rates are on my mind this morning. The Federal Reserve said yesterday that it isn’t raising the benchmark rate right now. But it’s still higher than it’s been in more than 20 years – and is expected to stay there, or even go a little higher with one more rate hike expected later in the year.

A while back, PE Hub and other PEI Group publications explored the impact of rising interest rates on private equity in a five-part podcast series that’s worth resurfacing now.

The series is called Private Markets and the End of Cheap Money. For the first episode, I spoke with a slew of dealmakers, including Norm Alpert, founding partner at Vestar Capital Partners; Marc Leder, co-founder and co-CEO of Sun Capital Partners; and Ignacio Jayanti, CEO of Corsair Capital. If you missed the series when it first came out, have a listen now.

Today, we’re featuring BV Investment Partners’ recent investment in healthcare staffing specialist Hardenbergh Group.

And we’ve got an interview with Ali Osman, the head of technology and software investments at Mubadala Investment Company, a sovereign wealth fund based in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Nurse shortage

Demand is soaring for nurses and other medical services professionals, “driven by aging patient demographics and corresponding increased procedure volumes, new venues of care (ie: telehealth), and increased clinician count,” Sean Wilder, managing director, BV Investment Partners, told PE Hub’s Michael Schoeck.

In August, the mid-market private equity firm closed the acquisition of Hardenbergh Group. Founded in 1991 by Mary Hardenbergh, the Detroit-based company is a provider of MSPs to roughly 1,500 healthcare institutions.

BV declined to disclose terms of the deal, but the Boston firm typically invests in companies with enterprise values between $150 million and $300 million.

“The real driver is these health systems own top imperatives around patient safety and care quality, physician development, risk management and financial performance,” Wilder said. At its core, Hardenbergh performs a specialized service of staffing back-office MSPs trained in governance, risk and compliance (GRC) functions.

Hardenbergh expects to make bolt-on acquisitions of companies that layer on top of the company’s core GRC functions. Potential deal targets include founder- and management-backed companies that perform provider credentialing and workforce management services.

Wilder said outside of Hardenbergh’s core MSP market, new acquisitions could also enable the company to expand into adjacent markets, such as health payer services. Back in 2019, Hardenbergh acquired MDReview, a peer-to-peer website that allows doctors and other medical professionals to submit and read reviews of other professionals in the medical field.

BV reached the agreement to buy Hardenbergh after participating in a limited auction process run by Silvermark Partners, a Nashville-based mid-market investment bank, Wilder said.

Mission critical

Mubadala Investment Company, a sovereign wealth fund based in Abu Dhabi, UAE, has completed several recent technology deals in the US and Europe in partnership with US private equity firms.

The firm has partnered with KKR to invest in CoolIT Systems, a provider of cooling systems for data centers; with Vista Equity Partners to invest in sales engagement software provider Salesloft; and with Thoma Bravo to invest in experience management software developer Medallia.

PE Hub’s Obey Martin Manayiti caught up with Ali Osman, the head of technology and software investments, to discuss its strategy going forward. He told us why Mubadala favors co-investments, opportunities in North America and future investments in artificial intelligence.

Here’s an excerpt from the interview:

What is Mubadala’s focus?

Technology is one of Mubadala’s main priorities across strategies, whether that’s on the venture side, the growth side or on the buyout side. When I say the direct investments platform is focused on technology, I mean that in its broadest definition. We are large investors in semiconductors.

Just by virtue of the level of development and sophistication of the software markets globally, North America is a natural focus market for us. Most of the large investments that we have made have been in the US. We generally look to take minority or significant minority positions in businesses within sectors and subsectors of software where we fundamentally believe there are tailwinds that continue to drive growth.

Generally, we look for businesses that are mission-critical and sticky – not for the difficulty of displacing or replacing them, but by virtue of customer advocacy and the productivity gains that come from businesses that leverage the software products.

How does the firm approach co-investments?

Partnering with world-class businesses that share our values is a fundamental component of Mubadala’s investment approach. Unlike other LPs that may be passive in nature, we jointly underwrite and price transactions. We are not looking to make passive investments alongside GPs and leverage their work in order to make an investment decision. We actually have the sector expertise and teams in-house to conduct our own diligence, price our own transactions, and come to the table with an owner’s mindset when making these investments.

For these reasons, we don’t see what we do as simply co-investing. We start working with our partners at the ideation phase well before a target is identified, and we put transactions together well before the deals are made.

You can read the full interview here.

