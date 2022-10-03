BV sells ecommerce agency RafterOne

BV first invested in RafterOne (formerly PixelMEDIA) in December 2020.

BV Investment Partners has sold Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based ecommerce agency RafterOne. The buyer is Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. No financial terms were dislcosed.

Sean Wilder, a managing director of BV Investment Partners, said in a statement, “We are proud to have worked with the co-founders of RafterOne to successfully execute on the collective vision of creating a global leader in delivering holistic, cross-cloud commerce solutions on Salesforce. We look forward to tracking the continued success of RafterOne with the added breadth of reach across IPG’s network of clients and agencies.”

BV Investment Partners was founded in 1983. BV has invested approximately $4.4 billion, actively targeting investments in the tech-enabled business services, software, and IT services industries.