BVG appoints Hodges as principal

Based in New York, Hodges will focus on sourcing and executing new investment opportunities, as well as working closely to enhance the value of BVG’s existing portfolio companies.

Hodges joins BVG from Alliance Consumer Growth where he was a principal responsible for deal sourcing and execution, and portfolio company oversight

Previously, he was an investment professional focused on consumer opportunities at The Carlyle Group

Brand Velocity Group is a targets growing consumer-facing businesses

Brand Velocity Group has named Daniel Hodges as a principal.

Based in New York, Hodges will focus on sourcing and executing new investment opportunities, as well as working closely to enhance the value of BVG’s existing portfolio companies.

“As BVG has grown, so has our ability to add more value to more companies. We believe that BVG is a strong platform for companies at an inflection point in their journey, and Dan will be crucial in helping us work with more of them,” said Steve Lebowitz, founding and managing partner at BVG in a statement.

Hodges joins BVG from Alliance Consumer Growth where he was a principal responsible for deal sourcing and execution, and portfolio company oversight. Previously, he was an investment professional focused on consumer opportunities at The Carlyle Group.

Brand Velocity Group is a targets growing consumer-facing businesses.