CAI Capital invests in DWB Consulting Services

CAI Capital Partners has invested in DWB Consulting Services, a Prince George, British Columbia-based consultancy providing environmental, forestry and engineering services.

No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

DWB is the second platform investment via CAI Capital Partners VII fund.

“The services they [DWB] provide are essential to the responsible development of our economy and communities, and we at CAI couldn’t be more excited about the prospect of partnering with the DWB team to continue building on the legacy of what Dave Bedford started 34 years ago,” said Curtis Johansson, partner at CAI.

DWB will continue to be led by Kevin Bedford, Brian Aitken, Richard Girard, Wendy McRae, Angela Morrison and Ryan Wonnacott who, along with other senior management and employee shareholders, have retained a meaningful equity interest.

DWB’s founder Dave Bedford will also remain involved in the business in an advisory capacity.

Based in Vancouver, CAI invests in founder-owned lower mid-market businesses in Canada and the US.

Debt financing for the transaction was provided by CIBC. CAI was advised on the transaction by Blake, Cassels & Graydon, FMI Consulting, Kroll, Marsh McLennan, MNP Transaction Services, and Nestell & Associates.