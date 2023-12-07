Calera Capital-backed TIS picks up underground utility firm Dynetek

Headquartered in Warren, Michigan, TIS is an infrastructure services provider in the power, fiber, and wireless communications construction industries.

Thayer Infrastructure Services, which is backed by Calera Capital, has acquired Dynetek, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based provider of underground utility solutions.

Headquartered in Warren, Michigan, TIS is an infrastructure services provider in the power, fiber, and wireless communications construction industries.

“Dynetek is an excellent addition to our core service lines in the utility and telecommunications sector. Dynetek offers us unique opportunities and will enable us to continue to expand the strong platform we have established.” said Rudy Esteves, CEO of TIS in a statement. “We are excited to have the Dynetek team join us as we continue to grow our service offerings and expand geographically.”

Dynetek was founded in 2014.

Calera Capital invests in the middle market.