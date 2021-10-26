Caltius promotes one to managing director and another to VP

Caltius Equity Partners has promoted Justin Benshoof to managing director and Ryan Matthews to vice president. Benshoof has been with Caltius since 2011 while Matthews came on board in 2016.

LOS ANGELES, CA (October 26, 2021) – Caltius Equity Partners, a leading lower middle-market investment firm, is pleased to announce it has promoted Justin Benshoof to Managing Director and Ryan Matthews to Vice President.

Justin Benshoof has been with Caltius Equity Partners since 2011, holding progressive investment roles. Justin works closely with portfolio companies on strategic growth and he also leads the firm’s business development functions. Justin’s current and former board memberships include Air Conditioning Innovative Solutions, Impact Facility Services, MC Sign, National Industrial Coatings, and Diversified Human Resources. Prior to joining Caltius Equity Partners, Justin worked for Norwest Equity Partners.

Ryan Matthews has been with Caltius Equity Partners since 2016. Ryan is engaged in all aspects of the deal process on new investments and works closely with portfolio companies, including Talent Systems, World Class Technology, and Air Conditioning Innovative Solutions. Prior to joining Caltius Equity Partners, Ryan worked for Harris Williams.

“We are extremely proud of the team we have built and are committed to developing and advancing our talent as we grow as a firm,” said Michael Morgan, Managing Director of Caltius Equity Partners. “These promotions reflect Justin and Ryan’s exceptional work, proven leadership, and meaningful contribution to the firm. We look forward to their continued success in their new roles.”

About Caltius Equity Partners

Caltius Equity Partners, founded in 1999, buys and builds lower middle-market companies in the business services, industrial services, IT and software, and consumer services industries. The Los Angeles-based firm invests from $10 million to $30 million per transaction for controlling or substantial minority ownership positions in businesses generating EBITDA from $3 million to $12 million. Caltius Equity Partners’ creative and flexible solutions facilitate management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate growth. The firm’s experienced team develops deep relationships with its portfolio companies’ management, helping them grow their businesses and optimize liquidity events. Learn more at www.caltiusequitypartners.com.