Cambridge Capital invests in freight management firm Boa

Gulfstar Group served as financial advisor to Boa on the deal

Cambridge Capital has made a majority investment in Boa, a freight management company. No financial terms were disclosed.

In conjunction with the investment, Cambridge Capital’s Benjamin Gordon and Matt Smalley have joined Boa’s Board of Directors. Boa’s founders, Matt Mugar and Walter Lopes, will continue to lead the business full-time, retain significant ownership, and serve on the Board.

Benjamin Gordon, a managing partner of Cambridge Capital, said in a statement, “Cambridge is excited to have the opportunity to partner with Matt and Walter as Boa’s first outside investor. Cambridge’s thesis is to partner with outstanding leaders, with a niche focus, and operational excellence, who are ready to take their business to new heights. Matt, Walter, and the rest of the Boa embody the best attributes in the industry, and we are fortunate to have the opportunity to join with them in this exciting next stage of growth.”

McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal advisor to Cambridge Capital, while East West Bank and Capital Dynamics Private Credit acted as joint lead arrangers for a senior facility to support Cambridge’s investment in Everest. Gulfstar Group served as financial advisor to Boa and Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch LLP served legal advisor to Boa.

Cambridge Capital is an investment firm focused on the supply chain sector.

Boa was established in 2010.