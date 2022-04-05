Campbell Lutyens recruits Commons as managing director

Previously, she worked at Palico where she was chief operating officer and head of strategy.

Campbell Lutyens has named Claire Woolston Commons as a managing director in its New York office. Previously, she worked at Palico where she was chief operating officer and head of strategy.

New York (April 5, 2022) – Campbell Lutyens, one of the leading global private markets advisors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Claire Woolston Commons as a Managing Director in its New York office, further expanding its secondary advisory practice in North America.

Claire will be focused on leading the origination and execution of LP-led secondary transactions. She brings over 20 years of experience in private markets investing on behalf of pension funds, endowments, family offices, and other institutions. Claire joins Campbell Lutyens from Palico, the secondary trading platform for institutional LPs, where she was COO and Head of Strategy. Prior to this, she held roles at Brown Advisory, Wilshire Associates, New England Pension Consultants, and Cambridge Associates. She holds a BA from Yale University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Campbell Lutyens’ US-based secondaries team advised on over $10 billion in transactions in 2021, and having been established only five years ago, has built a consistent track record of completing innovative transactions across asset classes and transaction types. Globally, the firm’s secondary advisory team, which includes more than 50 professionals, advised on over $22 billion in transactions last year.

“We’re delighted to welcome Claire to the team,” said Gerald Cooper, Partner and head of North American secondary advisory. “Claire’s background as an LP and experience as a provider of liquidity solutions at Palico make her uniquely positioned to expand our efforts in providing clients with thoughtful secondary market advice.”

About Campbell Lutyens

Campbell Lutyens is a global and independent private markets advisor, providing fund placement, secondary advisory and GP capital advisory services to leading fund managers and investors. With specialist knowledge in private equity, infrastructure, private credit and sustainable investing, the firm has a team of 180 operating from offices in London, Paris, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Charlotte, Hong Kong and Singapore.