Canada Growth Fund to invest C$200m in Advantage Energy’s Entropy

Last year, Entropy secured a C$300 million investment from the Brookfield Global Transition Fund I, an energy transition fund managed by Brookfield Asset Management.

The agreements between Entropy and CGF are intended to accelerate the decarbonization of hard-to-abate industries in Canada

Once the investment is fully drawn, CGF is expected to own about 20 percent of Entropy

Brookfield will continue to invest the balance of its existing C$300 million, by which point it would be the largest shareholder and control Entropy

Canada Growth Fund (CGF) has agreed to make a C$200 million investment in Entropy, a Calgary-based developer of technologically-advanced carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) projects.

The investment in Entropy, a subsidiary of Advantage Energy, is coupled with a fixed-price carbon credit purchase agreement of up to one million tons per annum.

The agreements between Entropy and CGF are intended to accelerate the decarbonization of hard-to-abate industries in Canada, according to a statement. CGF’s investment will help Entropy develop Canadian CCS projects.

Once the investment is fully drawn, CGF is expected to own about 20 percent of Entropy. CGF will nominate one member to the company’s board of directors.

“With its abundance of natural resources, access to high-quality geological storage and sophisticated engineering know-how, Canada is the best place in the world to build a CCS industry,” said Patrick Charbonneau, president and CEO of Canada Growth Fund Investment Management (CGF Investment Management). “The CGF Investment Management team is pleased to deliver this inaugural transaction in Alberta’s carbon market, and we look forward to putting additional capital to work across Canada in the months ahead.”

Last year, Entropy secured a C$300 million investment from Brookfield Global Transition Fund I, an energy transition fund managed by Brookfield Asset Management’s Brookfield Renewable.

Brookfield will continue to invest the balance of its existing C$300 million, by which point it would be the largest shareholder and control Entropy, according to a statement.

CGF is a C$15 billion arm’s-length public investment fund intended to attract private capital to Canada’s clean economy. The fund is managed by Public Sector Pension Investment Board.