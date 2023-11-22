Capital Power to buy two US gas plants, partners with BlackRock

The net purchase price of the acquisitions is expected to be $1.1 billion (C$1.5 billion).

Capital Power Corp, an Edmonton-based power producer, has entered into an agreement with Beal Financial Corp’s CSG Investments to acquire two US natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Under the first deal, Capital Power will acquire CXA La Paloma, which owns the La Paloma plant in Kern County, California. Under the second deal, Capital Power will form a 50-50 partnership with BlackRock’s diversified infrastructure business to buy New Harquahala Generation, which owns the Harquahala plant in Maricopa County, Arizona.

The net purchase price of the acquisitions is expected to be $1.1 billion (C$1.5 billion), subject to working capital and other customary closing adjustments. Both are expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

The acquisitions reflect an entry valuation of 4.8x 2024E adjusted EBITDA and are expected to generate average annual adjusted EBITDA of around $265 million for the 2024-2028 period.

To help fund the acquisitions, Capital Power said it will raise C$400 million, including C$100 million in a private placement with Alberta Investment Management Corp.

“Capital Power’s acquisition of La Paloma and the partnership in Harquahala’s gas generation assets marks a significant milestone in our strategic growth,” said Avik Dey, president and CEO of Capital Power, in a statement. “These plants are well positioned to bolster our current portfolio and align with our commitment to providing reliable, affordable power solutions that support a balanced approach to the energy transition. This acquisition further unlocks an interesting market opportunity in WECC, where we can play a leading role in supporting the shift to low-carbon energy solutions through offering reliable generation while we grow our own renewables fleet. Lastly, this transaction underscores our dedication to delivering long-term value to our shareholders and advancing our position as a leader in the power generation sector.”

CSG Investments is a global buy-and-hold firm headquartered in Plano, Texas.