Capstreet promotes Richard to principal

Prior to joining Capstreet, Richard was an associate at Barclays

Based in Houston, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies

The firm was founded in 1990

Capstreet has promoted Chas Richard to principal.

Richard joined Capstreet in 2018. Prior to joining Capstreet, Richard was an associate at Barclays.

“Since joining Capstreet, Chas has distinguished himself with his investment acumen and transaction expertise, which have been instrumental in supporting our portfolio companies and new investment opportunities,” said Neil Kallmeyer, managing partner at Capstreet in a statement. “His promotion is a testament to both his dedication to our shared goals and the firm’s commitment to cultivating talent, and we congratulate Chas on this next step in his journey.”

Based in Houston, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. The firm was founded in 1990.