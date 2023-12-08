Capstreet scoops up software provider PlanetBids

PlanetBids was founded in 2000 by Alan and Arpie Zavian.

Capstreet has acquired PlanetBids, a Studio City, California-based provider of eProcurement SaaS solutions to government, educational, nonprofit and private organizations. No financial terms were disclosed.

Carlsquare was financial advisor to PlanetBids on the deal.

On the transaction, Susan Blanco, a managing partner at Carlsquare, said in a statement, “Capstreet’s acquisition of PlanetBids marks a milestone in the eProcurement and GovTech SaaS landscape. We are excited to deliver an exceptional outcome to the PlanetBids founding team, Alan and Arpie Zavian, after the years they spent building PlanetBids into an industry leader.”

Based in Houston, Capstreet invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm was founded in 1990.