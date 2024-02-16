Capture Energy inks investment from Black Bay

The investment will be used to enable Capture Energy to increase the production and distribution of The Capture Compress, an equipment offering.

Dallas Watson serves as founder and CEO of Capture

Black Bay invests in the energy and chemical industries

Currently, Black Bay has approximately $500 plus million of assets under management

Black Bay Energy Capital has made an investment in Capture Energy, an Oklahoma City-based provider of equipment solutions for oil & gas production facilities. No financial terms were disclosed.

“As oil & gas producers increase their focus on meeting decarbonization efforts, technologies like the Capture Compressor will be critical to achieving these sustainability targets in a capital-efficient manner,” said Guy Cook, a partner at Black Bay in a statement. “Environmental regulations, including the recently released OOOOb standards from the EPA, are also demanding abatement solutions that can be scaled very quickly – with this growth capital investment, Capture should be well-positioned to serve the surging needs of its clients,”

