Carbonleo, L Catterton invest in launch of Rennaï’s debut retail outlet

Rennaï, a new retail beauty and wellness concept headquartered in Montreal, has secured an investment to open its first flagship retail location in August 2024 at Royalmount, a luxury mixed-use development.

The investors are from Carbonleo, a Montreal-based property development and management company, and the real estate and development arm of L Catterton. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

The 36,000-square-foot beauty and wellness space will become a one-stop-shop destination for self-care, promoting an extensive product offering and services that include traditional aesthetics, dermatology, nutrition, fragrance zone and a revitalizing retreat, Rennaï said. Following the 2024 opening, the company plans to add nine locations across North America by 2028.

“With significant growth occurring globally in the beauty and wellness categories, Rennaï addresses the significant white space that our consumer research has identified and brings together all of the services and products that consumers desire into one location,” said Mathieu Le Bozec, managing partner of L Catterton Real Estate, in a statement. “We are excited to partner with Rennaï’s talented team and our friends at Carbonleo to bring this vision to life.”

Founded in 1989, L Catterton is a private equity firm that invests in brands across all segments of the consumer industry. Overseeing about $30 billion in assets, it is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.