Carlyle appoints Redett as CFO

Carlyle has named John Redett as chief financial officer and head of corporate strategy. His appointment is effective October 1, 2023. Redett is based in New York.

Redett succeeds Curt Buser who will be retiring the end of the year. Buser will step down as CFO effective September 30, 2023 and will become a senior advisor where he will work to ensure a smooth transition until his retirement.

Buser has been CFO at Carlyle since 2014.

Jim Burr will be succeeding Redett as head of global financial services.

On these appointments, Carlyle CEO Harvey Schwartz, said in a statement, “I am pleased to announce John’s new position at Carlyle. He is an industry veteran with an impressive track record of successfully implementing growth strategies at financial services firms, and I am confident he is the right leader to work closely with me to further scale the firm and deliver for all our stakeholders. I would also like to thank Curt for his support as I transitioned into my new role at Carlyle and his dedication to the firm over his long and successful career.”

Redett joined Carlyle in 2007 and Burr came on board in 2008.

Carlyle has $381 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2023.