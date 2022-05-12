Carlyle-backed Artic Glacier buys North Star Ice

Arctic Glacier, backed by Carlyle Group, has acquired North Star Ice, a London, Ontario-based supplier of packaged ice products to the retail grocery, hospitality and recreation industries. No financial terms were disclosed. Arctic Glacier, a Philadelphia and Winnipeg-based ice manufacturer and distributor, was acquired by Carlyle from HIG Capital in 2017.

PRESS RELEASE

PHILADELPHIA & WINNIPEG, Manitoba–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arctic Glacier, LLC, a leading provider of premium ice products and related services, announces the acquisition of North Star Ice Ltd. of London Ontario alongside the grand opening of a new state-of-the-art production facility in Montreal, Quebec. The transaction and new Montreal facility further enhances the North American ice company’s longstanding presence as Canada’s largest ice manufacturer and distributor.

“North Star Ice has an outstanding reputation for customer service and quality products. We are excited to continue their legacy and warmly welcome North Star Ice Ltd. customers and Associates to the Arctic Glacier team,” said Richard Wyckoff, CEO and President of Arctic Glacier, LLC.

Owned and operated by the Smibert family, North Star Ice Ltd. has proudly produced and delivered quality packaged ice products to the retail grocery, hospitality, and recreation industries of Ontario since 1954. ”As we step away from the ice industry, we are confident Arctic Glacier’s depth of resources and recognized industry leadership will deliver the highest quality of product and service to our customers,” said John Smibert, Vice President North Star Ice Ltd.

Over the course of their 140-year history, Arctic Glacier has grown to be Canada’s dominant provider of premium packaged ice. From their 15 Canadian locations, the ice company provides their premium packaged ice to the grocery, convenience and gas stores, events, hospitality, recreation, and commercial businesses of Canada’s largest provinces. In late May, Arctic Glacier’s new Montreal facility will begin production, further enabling the ice company to meet the future demands of Canada’s growing market.

ABOUT ARCTIC GLACIER, LLC

Arctic Glacier is a North American provider of premium ice products and services. For over 140 years the company has been Bringing More to the Party!™ by perfecting the ice making and DSD (delivery) process to provide the purest, most high-quality ice products. Annually, the company produces and delivers over 2.5 billion pounds of premium ice to supermarkets, mass merchants, c-stores, dollar stores, gas stations, liquors stores, as well as many other commercial and industrial businesses. From its headquarters in Philadelphia, PA and 52 production facilities and 60 warehouses and distribution centers across the United States and Canada, Arctic Glacier services over 75,000 customers. Learn how Arctic Glacier is Bringing More to the Party!™ at arcticglacier.com.