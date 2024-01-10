Carlyle-backed battery energy storage systems developer NineDot racks up $225m

With this investment, Manulife Investment Management has acquired an equity stake in NineDot.

NineDot Energy, a New York City-based developer of community-scale battery energy storage systems, has secured $225 million in funding from Manulife Investment Management and Carlyle, NineDot’s existing institutional equity investor.

With this investment, Manulife Investment Management has acquired an equity stake in NineDot.

This new funding is expected to allow NineDot to advance its substantial project pipeline in the New York City area and to expand geographically as well as potentially through acquisitions.

This new funding brings NineDot’s total tally to about $400 million.

“When we first backed NineDot in 2021, we recognized they had a unique strategy to support New York’s energy transition,” said Pooja Goyal, chief investment officer of Carlyle’s infrastructure group in a statement. “Over the past two years we’ve worked closely with them as they’ve experienced tremendous success building out their platform and project pipeline. We look forward to partnering with Manulife Investment Management, providing further support to the NineDot team as they pursue their ambitious goals.”

As part of this transaction, Christopher McKenzie, a managing director on Manulife Investment Management’s infrastructure team, will join NineDot’s board of directors.

Carlyle has $382 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2023.

Manulife Investment Management is Manulife Financial Corporation’s global wealth and asset management segment.