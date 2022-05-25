Carlyle-backed CorroHealth acquires Aergo Solutions

CorroHealth, which is backed by The Carlyle Group, has acquired Aergo Solutions, a provider of revenue cycle management solutions for the healthcare industry.

CorroHealth, which is backed by The Carlyle Group, has acquired Aergo Solutions, a provider of revenue cycle management solutions for the healthcare industry. No financial terms were disclosed. Aergo Solutions is backed by Northstar Capital.

PRESS RELEASE

ISELIN, N.J., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Aergo Solutions, backed by Northstar Capital, has joined CorroHealth. The acquisition by CorroHealth, backed by The Carlyle Group, expands targeted RCM service offerings to the market.

The Aergo Solutions team brings strength and expertise in denial management and a worklist solution that assists in day-to-day RCM operations. Specialists in appeals including clinicians, nurses, legal experts, and contract representatives have helped establish Aergo as leader in the denials space.

These specialists will also help CorroHealth address the growing demand for Denials Management and Recovery Services.

“Aergo and CorroHealth have worked together in the recent past on several RCM projects in our space,” stated Kevin Chmura, CEO of Aergo Solutions. “The benefits of our worklist technology have already delivered impressive results to these combined engagements.”

“The solutions and success Aergo brings to CorroHealth help address an often overlooked segment of the healthcare space,” stated Pat Leonard, CEO of CorroHealth. “Their solutions scale to meet the needs of regional healthcare organizations. This scale makes revenue cycle improvements typically seen in larger health systems obtainable for any organization.”

Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets, served as the exclusive advisor to Aergo Solutions.

About Aergo Solutions

Aergo solves revenue cycle challenges through a customized mix of services, technology, and consulting. Each healthcare provider’s revenue cycle is unique, which is why Aergo doesn’t simply offer “off-the-shelf” solutions. For the past 25 years, Aergo has continually evolved its solutions to meet changing needs. From their origins as a software company, Aergo has grown to become a leader in Denials Management and Complex Claim Resolution, A/R Outsourcing, Patient Access, Revenue Cycle Technology, and Consulting. For more information, please visit www.aergo.com