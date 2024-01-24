Carlyle buys Monogram’s $415m private student loan portfolio

Monogram is a Boston-based provider of finance solutions for students and their families.

The Carlyle Group has acquired Monogram’s $415 million private student loan portfolio and also made an investment in the company.

Monogram is a Boston-based provider of finance solutions for students and their families. Led by the former management team of Cognition Financial and backed by Carlyle, Monogram will partner with Carlyle to originate, acquire, and manage third-party private student loan assets.

“There is an opportunity for private markets to fill the gap left by traditional lenders reducing their lending to families to finance their higher education goals,” said Akhil Bansal, managing director and head of credit strategic solutions at Carlyle, in a statement. “Carlyle is excited to partner with Monogram to deliver attractive and competitive financing solutions to the private student loan market.”

This transaction was led by Carlyle’s Credit Strategic Solutions team.

As of September 30, 2023, CSS has deployed more than $1.5 billion year to date.

Carlyle has $382 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2023.

Monogram has more than $7 billion in loans under management. For more than 30 years, Monogram and its predecessor, Cognition Financial, have originated and managed more than $30 billion in private student assets.