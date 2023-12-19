Carlyle, Insight invest in enterprise software; Bridgepoint to reinvest in PEI; Andrea Auerbach predicts 2024 uptick

Morning Hubsters, Craig McGlashan here with the Tuesday Wire.

Reinvestment

Before we turn to the day’s news, here’s an announcement of our own.

Bridgepoint today announced that it will reinvest in PEI Group, the leading international provider of information, insights and events for the global alternative private assets market. Following five years of support from BDC, Bridgepoint’s small mid-cap fund, PEI has grown substantially in the period, tripling revenue and quadrupling EBITDA, to a scale where it can now attract further funding from Bridgepoint’s larger buyout fund, Bridgepoint Europe VII. PEI is the publisher of PE Hub and PE Hub Europe.

The new investment is being committed alongside a meaningful reinvestment from existing investors, management and BDC and will fund both organic and acquisitive growth of the business.

PEI Group chief executive Tim Mcloughlin said: “Bridgepoint’s backing of PEI since 2018 has been a highly supportive and culturally well-matched partnership. Now with renewed sponsorship at such larger scale, we can continue PEI’s excellent growth journey – enhancing and expanding its position as the leading insight partner to private asset investors and responsible investment practitioners, globally.”

Bridgepoint said: “Our initial investment in 2018 via our small mid-cap fund has been highly successful and we’re delighted that Bridgepoint will be able to continue working with management and provide additional investment for the next stage of growth of PEI. It is a premium information services platform in a wider sector we have followed closely for years, with multiple opportunities for further growth and an exciting future ahead.”

Financial details of the transaction are not disclosed. The transaction closes in January 2024.

Rates rates rates

Cambridge Associates is optimistic that 2024 will be better than 2023 for private equity, particularly if central banks start to cut rates, Andrea Auerbach, head of global private investments and partner at the Boston-based investment firm, told PE Hub.

What were the biggest challenges for private equity dealmakers in 2023, and how do you expect the challenges to evolve in 2024?

The biggest challenges? Rising interest rates, which began their climb in 2022, really ‘stuck the landing’ in the private markets in 2023.

From the start, GPs could not employ leverage at will in 2023 as interest costs had more than doubled, helping drive down transaction volumes both for platforms and for add-ons. Using historical debt level assumptions – but at the increased cost – simply would not pencil out to the same return outcome, so either valuations had to fall, or equity contributions had to rise in order to get a deal done this year, adding new challenges.

Market participants were not yet on the same page, which resulted in what seemed to be a near standstill, also contributing to the much slower transaction activity.

The reduced transaction volume also meant fewer exits for PE-backed companies, contributing to less distributions for LPs. Increased interest costs also affected GPs ability to pursue leveraged recapitalizations, which would have been another way to return capital to LPs. In fact, our analysis indicates 2023 will likely be the worst or second worst year for private equity distributions in 25 years, accounting for market size. While private equity distributions are not pre-ordained, in an established well-diversified LP portfolio they can be expected. The distribution drought forced some LPs to generate necessary liquidity by other means, further constraining those programs and adding another challenge to the 2023 pile. It was no surprise that the secondaries market was hopping as a result.

Much like covid variants, 2023’s challenges will evolve and expand as we head into 2024, and some might even abate. Some of the levers pulled by GPs in 2023 to combat inflation and the impact of higher interest costs, including raising prices where possible and focusing on increasing profitability, may be approaching their limits, requiring digging deeper for effective solutions. That said, the possibility of rate cuts in 2024 may well break the transaction logjam and spur activity on multiple fronts.

What’s your overall private equity dealmaking outlook for 2024?

2024 should be a more active year than 2023 for private equity across the board.

Check out the full interview for more.

That shift away from being able to “employ leverage at will” as Auerbach put it was in keeping with an interview with PAI Partners managing partner Frédéric Stévenin on PE Hub Europe today.

“The core thesis now revolves around transformation and the value creation playbook is more and more operationally driven,” said Stévenin. “Private equity firms must demonstrate that they can transform businesses into strategic assets that can command a premium by going ‘back to basics’ and traditional industry skills.”

Stévenin tipped carveouts of non-core assets from large corporations to be one good source of deals in 2024.

Enterprising

We finish up with a deal in an area that we’ve seen plenty of action – supply chain risk management.

Carlyle and Insight Partners have agreed to make a majority investment in Exiger, an enterprise software company.

The company’s management, founders, and existing investor Carrick Capital Partners will reinvest equity.

Ryan Hinkle, a managing director at Insight Partners, said in a statement: “Exiger has emerged as a leader in third-party and supply chain risk management, and we have strong conviction in their platform, which delivers differentiated value to customers.”

For more on why private equity likes enterprise software, check out this piece by Obey Martin Manayiti, one of PE Hub’s most popular stories of the year.

