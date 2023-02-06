Carlyle names Schwartz as new CEO

Interim CEO Bill Conway will be stepping down while maintaining his role as co-chairman of the board

Carlyle has appointed Harvey M. Schwartz as CEO and a member of the board. His appointment is effective February 15, 2023.

Interim CEO Bill Conway will be stepping down while maintaining his role as co-chairman of the board.

Schwartz is the former president and co-chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs and prior to that, served as the firm’s chief financial officer. He joined Goldman Sachs in 1997. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Schwartz spent a decade working at several financial firms, including Citicorp, from 1990 through 1997.

On Schwartz’s appointment as CEO, Carlyle Co-Chairmen Bill Conway and David Rubenstein, said in a statement, “Harvey is a widely respected business builder with significant leadership experience in a high-performing, highly competitive global financial institution. Given his experience, track record, and skillset, the Board was unanimous in its determination that he is the right leader to drive Carlyle forward, building upon the firm’s strong operational foundation, world-class brand, and collaborative, performance-oriented culture.”

Carlyle has $369 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2022.