Carlyle raises over $600m for CLO fund

Carlyle has closed its debut collateralized loan obligation captive equity fund at more than $600 million, beating its $500 million target.

CLO Partners invests primarily in the equity of Carlyle-managed CLOs in the U.S. and Europe.

“This fundraise allows us to be nimble in accessing the market when opportunities arise, and we are appreciative of the confidence and support of our limited partners,” said Lauren Basmadjian, global head of liquid credit at Carlyle in a statement. “We believe CLO equity is an attractive asset class, tested through multiple cycles, and we expect significant opportunities to deliver strong performance in the current and future market environment.”

Carlyle has issued a total of 98 CLOs across the U.S.and Europe since inception. As of September 30, 2023, Carlyle currently has $150 billion in credit assets under management.

Based in Washington, D.C., Carlyle was founded in 1987.