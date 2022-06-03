Carlyle sells VXI to Bain Capital

Bain Capital Private Equity has acquired Los Angeles-based VXI Global Solutions, a provider of business process outsourcing services to businesses. The seller was The Carlyle Group. No financial terms were disclosed.

VXI Global Solutions (“VXI”), a leading provider of Business Process Outsourcing (“BPO”) services to businesses around the world, announced last May 24, 2022, its acquisition by Bain Capital Private Equity (“Bain Capital”) from The Carlyle Group.

Founded in Los Angeles in 1998, VXI Global Solutions provides innovative contact center services, delivering omnichannel and multilingual customer experience (CX) and care, custom software development, sales support, as well as compliance, and fraud protection. VXI has more than 40,000 employees operating in 42 locations in North and Central America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean and plays a crucial role in partnering with multinational businesses as they expand their reach around the world.

Bain Capital previously invested in VXI from 2012 to 2016. During this period, VXI further penetrated the Chinese and Central American markets. Also fueling the company’s growth was the acquisition of Symbio, leading software development and IT outsourcing provider, which expanded VXI’s global services offering and enhanced its competitive position.

David Zhou, Co-Founder, and Co-CEO of VXI said: “On behalf of the entire VXI team, I’m extremely grateful for the close and strategic relationship we’ve fostered with The Carlyle Group over the last five years. Their continued support and confidence allowed us to grow into the leading global Customer Experience (CX) firm we are today. Reuniting once again with Bain Capital will accelerate our obsessive pursuit of creating legendary and transformational experiences for our employees, our clients, and their customers as we enter the next chapter of CX and CX Advisory services.”

“We couldn’t have a better partner than Bain Capital as we continue to disrupt the CX space by enabling challenging perspectives, developing innovative tools, and investing deeply in people to unlock the art of the possible.” Eva Wang, Co-Founder, and Co-CEO of VXI added.

Jonathan Zhu, a Managing Director at Bain Capital Private Equity, said: “This investment is testament to Bain Capital’s advantage in founder partnership deals and the result of more than 10 years of relationship building. Over the past three years, VXI has demonstrated robust organic growth, and we are confident in David and his team’s ability to accelerate this trajectory. “