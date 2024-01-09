Carnelian invests in Parallax Energy’s Canadian M&A strategy

Parallax Energy is a Calgary-based upstream company focused on acquisition and development opportunities in Canada.

Parallax Energy, a Calgary-based upstream oil and gas company focused on acquisition and development opportunities in Canada, has secured an equity commitment from Carnelian Energy Capital Management.

No financial terms were disclosed.

Parallax is led by Dustin Hoffman and Dan van Kessel. They most recently led Pipestone Energy, a a Calgary-based oil and gas exploration and production company, until its 2023 merger with Strathcona Resources, backed by Waterous Energy Fund.

“We are excited to grow our presence in Canada by partnering with Dustin and Dan,” said Dillon MacDonald, a Carnelian principal, in a statement. “The Canadian E&P sector offers opportunities to capture and optimize assets amidst a still fragmented and under-capitalized landscape. The Parallax team has the right combination of operational and business development capabilities to execute on this strategy.”

Based in Houston, Carnelian Energy Capital is a North American private investment firm focused on the energy sector. It has raised $2.9 billion of cumulative capital commitments.