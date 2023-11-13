Castle Lanterra forms new debt platform CL Credit Opportunities

CL Credit Opportunities plans on deploying $500 million in equity over the next year.

New York-based Castle Lanterra, a national real estate investment firm, has launched CL Credit Opportunities, a new debt platform.

“Given current market dynamics, more selective lending criteria and climbing interest rates, we are seeing a liquidity crisis affecting owners, developers and investors,” said Elie Rieder, CEO and founder of CL in a statement. “We believe that we have a tremendous opportunity to provide our expertise in the mezzanine debt and equity space, as well as the ability to create customized financing programs for investors.”

Glasgow comes to CL after serving as founder and CEO of BLT Green Hollow, a special situation focused commercial real estate investment platform which he founded in 2019. Prior to founding BLT Green Hollow, Glasgow was president and co-portfolio manager at Building & Land Technology.

Formed in 2009, CL has completed over $3 billion of transaction volume across 12,000 multifamily units and over 890,000 square feet of commercial space.