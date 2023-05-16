Castlelake to buy up to $4bn of consumer installment loans from Upstart

The purchase agreement consists of the acquisition of a back book of loans and a forward flow arrangement

Castlelake has agreed to acquire up to $4 billion of consumer installment loans from Upstart, a San Mateo, California-based AI lending marketplace. Eltura Capital Management is a co-investor in this transaction.

The purchase agreement consists of the acquisition of a back book of loans and a forward flow arrangement.

More than $32 billion in loans have been originated on Upstart’s platform since its inception in 2012. Through the transaction, Castlelake will leverage its experience underwriting consumer credit and small business loans to provide Upstart with the ability to upsize its business.

“Whether through asset acquisition or bespoke private credit solutions, Castlelake has both the experience and flexibility to support companies operating in the specialty finance and consumer credit arena,” said Isaiah Toback, a partner and deputy co-chief investment officer at Castlelake, in a statement. “With sustained consumer demand for affordable credit and the ongoing retrenchment of traditional lenders, we believe that private capital represents an increasingly important part of the financing market for companies seeking steady, secure growth.”

Founded in 2005, Castlelake manages approximately $20 billion of assets.