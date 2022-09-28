Caymus buys IT staffing firm Seneca Resources

The acquisition represents Caymus Equity’s third staffing investment and the second investment out of Caymus Equity Partners Fund II.

Seneca was founded in 2010

Seneca is led by Rob Persiano

Caymus invests in the lower middle market

Caymus Equity Partners LLC has acquired Reston, Virginia-based Seneca Resources, an IT staffing company. No financial terms were disclosed.

The acquisition represents Caymus Equity’s third staffing investment and the second investment out of Caymus Equity Partners Fund II.

Seneca was founded in 2010 and is led by Rob Persiano.

“With the digitization of the global economy and the remarkable growth that the IT staffing industry has experienced as a result, Seneca presented us with an opportunity to leverage our experience and existing relationships in the industry,” said Blake Cummings, a prncipal and investment-lead at Caymus Equity, in a statement. “We could not be more excited to partner with Rob and the Seneca team to continue building the business into the premier IT staffing company in the industry.”

Founded in 2001 and with offices in Atlanta and New York, Caymus Equity Partners invests in the lower middle market.