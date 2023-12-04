CDPQ acquires stake in audiovisual solutions provider Solotech

Since 2013, Solotech has been held by a group of Quebec-based shareholders: Claridge, Investissement Québec and Desjardins Capital. CDPQ now joins that group.

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) has acquired a minority interest in Solotech, a Montreal-based provider of audiovisual and entertainment technology. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment, Solotech’s largest since 2013, is intended to support the company’s acquisition and organic growth strategy to expand its presence in various markets and create more value for its customers.

Since 2013, Solotech has been held by a group of Quebec-based shareholders: Claridge, Investissement Québec and Desjardins Capital. CDPQ now joins that group.

Founded in 1977, Solotech is a single source for audio, video, lighting, rigging, soft goods, control and collaboration solutions and services. The company, which has a staff of 2,000 employees in 20 locations in North America, Europe and Asia, is recognized for its specialization in live productions and systems integration in various markets, including music, sports, business, culture and education.

Solotech has completed 10 acquisitions since 2018.

“With this investment — the largest in the last decade for Solotech — CDPQ will support the company in its next growth stage. Aligned with CDPQ’s priorities, this means not only shifting activities into high gear, but also facilitating the company’s global expansion and promoting its audiovisual and technological know-how,” said Kim Thomassin, executive vice-president and head of Québec at CDPQ, in a statement.

CDPQ invests globally, including in private equity, private debt, infrastructure and real estate markets, on behalf of Quebec public pension and insurance plans. Its net assets totaled C$424 billion as of 30 June 2023.