CDPQ-backed Workleap buys HR SaaS company Pingboard

Workleap, formerly GSoft, has acquired Pingboard, an Austin, Texas-based human resources technology software-as-a-service (SaaS) business with 2,000 customers globally.

No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Montreal, Workleap is a software company focused on improving the employee experience. The acquisition follows Workleap’s C$125 million investment from Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), announced in June.

Workleap’s acquisition of Pingboard adds new capabilities to its family of software products, in line with a goal of building a best-in-class ecosystem of workplace tools, the company said in a statement. The deal also grows Workleap’s footprint in the US.

“Earlier this year, we shared our vision for accelerating our growth through the strategic acquisition of products that complement ours,” said Martin Gourdeau, president and general manager of Workleap. “That’s what we found in Pingboard – like us, they build simple, value-creating software that focuses on improving the employee experience. We see tremendous potential for leveraging the company’s dynamic visual Employee Directory and Org Chart to create a connected, unified user experience across all our products.”

CDPQ invests globally, including in private equity, private debt, infrastructure and real estate markets, on behalf of Quebec public pension and insurance plans. Its net assets totaled C$424 billion as of 30 June 2023.