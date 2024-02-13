CDPQ invests C$125m in growth of digital consultancy Levio

Founded in 2014, Levio specializes in supporting institutional and corporate clients when planning, managing and executing large-scale digital transformation programs

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) has invested C$125 million in Levio, a Quebec City-based digital native consulting business.

Founded in 2014, Levio specializes in supporting institutional and corporate clients when planning, managing and executing large-scale digital transformation programs. It has nearly 2,000 consultants working in 12 offices in Canada, the US, Morocco, India and France.

Levio is entering a new expansion phase, primarily in North America, with a view to increasing its geographic footprint, strengthening its value-added offering and developing new business practices, according to a statement.

“CDPQ is proud to partner with Levio to support its expansion plan, which will grow its North American presence and consolidate its position in the market,” said Kim Thomassin, executive vice president and head of Québec at CDPQ. “Digital transformation is central to the sustainability and productivity of organizations, and this partnership is perfectly in line with our investment priorities and supports the company’s growth.”

“In addition to contributing significant value creation for our clients, these ten years have been characterized by strong, organic growth, complemented by strategic acquisitions which together, represented a compound annual growth rate of more than 40 percent over the past five years,” said François Dion, founder and president of Levio.

Based in Montreal, CDPQ is a global investment group managing funds for Quebec public pension and insurance plans. Its net assets totaled C$424 billion as of 30 June 2023.

Desjardins Capital Markets acted as Levio’s exclusive financial advisor.