CDPQ makes investment in Vooban’s expansion plans

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) has invested in Vooban, an applied artificial intelligence service provider based in Quebec City. No financial terms were disclosed.

The deal represents Vooban’s first external investment since its formation 12 years ago.

CDPQ invested through its Ambition ME strategy, which targets support for mid-market companies with strong development potential.

The investment will support Vooban’s growth and expansion plans, particularly in Ontario and the US, both organically and through acquisitions. The company plans to support this by growing its workforce 30 percent in the coming months. It presently has 135 employees.

“This investment aligns perfectly with our strategy, which is aimed at supporting Québec businesses as they expand into new markets as well as companies that are accelerating the digital transformation through their products and services,” said Kim Thomassin, executive vice president and head of Québec at CDPQ, in a statement. “Vooban has an enviable position in a booming sector, and we are delighted to be supporting them as they expand, so that businesses will have even greater access to AI services.”

Montreal-based CDPQ, Canada’s second largest pension system, is a global investor. Its net assets totaled C$424 billion as of 30 June, 2023.