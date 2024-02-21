CDPQ picks up 80% stake in Japanese solar plant

The solar power plant is located in Aichi prefecture

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) has acquired an 80 percent stake in a solar power generation plant in Japan, alongside its portfolio company Shizen Energy.

No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

The Inuyama project has a total solar power generation capacity of 31MW, or power that is the equivalent of 7,850 homes. The solar power plant is located in Aichi prefecture.

This transaction is CDPQ’s first co-investment with Japan’s Shizen Energy. CDPQ invested C$186 million in Shizen in October 2022.

“Japan plays a decisive role in the decarbonization of Asia and, as an experienced investor in renewable energy, we are delighted to join forces with our portfolio company Shizen Energy for this first joint investment in a solar plant,” said Emmanuel Jaclot, CDPQ’s executive VP and head of infrastructure. “This transaction represents a further step in our partnership as we continue to explore more co-investment opportunities in the energy transition space.”

CDPQ is a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans. As at 30 June 2023, its net assets totaled C$424 billion.