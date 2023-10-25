CDPQ to double the size of assets entrusted to Quebec fund managers

The plan is to increase the size of CDPQ assets entrusted to Quebec fund managers to as much as C$8 billion by 2028.

This plan is in line with CDPQ’s recent announcement that it was increasing its commitment to the Quebec Emerging Manager Program

CDPQ has an overall objective of reaching C$100 billion in investments in Quebec by 2026

“Québec’s economic development is at the heart of CDPQ’s mission,” said Kim Thomassin, executive vice-president and head of Québec at CDPQ in a statement. “This means taking advantage of a variety of tools and expertise, including external asset management by local talent, an industry in which we want to create new partnerships and pursue our portfolio diversification strategy.”

CDPQ invests globally, including in private equity, private debt, infrastructure and real estate markets, on behalf of Quebec public pension and insurance plans. Its net assets totaled C$424 billion as of 30 June 2023.