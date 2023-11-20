CDPQ invests C$200m in Swedish battery platform Northvolt

Northvolt focuses on the R&D, manufacturing and recycling of sustainable battery cells and systems.

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) has invested C$200 million ($150 million) in Northvolt, a Stockholm, Swedish battery platform focused on the R&D, manufacturing and recycling of sustainable battery cells and systems.

The financing, in the form of convertible debt, will contribute to the realization of the Northvolt Six project in Quebec announced this fall.

The Northvolt Six facility is a battery factory in Saint-Basile-le-Grand and McMasterville, outside of Montreal.

The groundwork for the construction of the Northvolt Six facility is expected to start by the end of 2023. The factory will have an annual production capacity of up to 60 gigawatt hours, with facilities to manufacture cathode active material, cells and recycled materials, effectively closing the battery loop on site.

“The battery value chain is a high-interest sector for CDPQ, and with a favorable impact on the energy transition, we believe it will experience strong growth over the next decade, which we expect will benefit our depositors,” said Kim Thomassin, executive vice president and head of Quebec at CDPQ, in a statement. “This sector is promising for Québec’s economic development and we want to contribute to that.”

Northvolt earlier this year raised $1.2 billion led by Investment Management Corp of Ontario, BlackRock and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, as well as existing investor OMERS.

CDPQ is a global investment group that invests on behalf of Quebec public pension and insurance plans. It held net assets totaling C$424 billion as of 30 June, 2023.