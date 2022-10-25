CDPQ taps Longchamps as EVP and private equity head

He replaces Martin Laguerre, who held the job for the past three years.

Longchamps will work in CDPQ’s Montréal office and be responsible for the international private equity portfolio

Before joining CDPQ, Longchamps was managing director, head of origination and execution, private equity, at the Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Longchamps is a former vice-president of corporate development at Transcontinental

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec has appointed Martin Longchamps to the role of executive vice-president and head of private equity. He replaces Martin Laguerre, who held the job for the past three years.

Longchamps will work in CDPQ’s Montréal office and be responsible for the international private equity portfolio, which includes investments in various sectors around the world.

Before joining CDPQ, Longchamps was managing director, head of origination and execution, private equity, at the Public Sector Pension Investment Board,

Longchamps’ other career highlights includes serving as vice-president of corporate development at Transcontinental and as a partner at Edgestone Capital Partners.

“I’m delighted that Martin Longchamps is joining our team. His experience in the institutional and private sectors, in all stages of the investment cycle and aspects of asset management, will be an asset,” said Charles Emond, president and CEO of CDPQ, in a statement.

As of June 30, 2022, CDPQ’s net assets totalled C$391.6 billion.