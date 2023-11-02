CDPQ to acquire Brazilian power transmission network Intesa

The deal marks CDPQ's second power transmission investment in Latin America in the past 18 months.

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec has agreed to acquire Integração Transmissora de Energia (Intesa), a power transmission network spanning 695 kilometers in the Brazilian states of Tocantins and Goiás. The seller is Equatorial Energia.

The deal, valued at up to C$108.5 million (R$396.4 million), marks CDPQ’s second power transmission investment in Latin America in the past 18 months, following the acquisition of power lines extending nearly 1,100 kilometers in Brazil and Uruguay. These assets are now part of Verene Energia, an energy platform founded by CDPQ.

The deal is expected to close by the end of December 2023.

Equipped with two substations, Intesa’s transmission network extends across central Brazil, where significant renewable electricity output is generated for consumption in the south and south-east of the country.

On the deal, Emmanuel Jaclot, CDPQ’s executive vice president and head of infrastructure, said in a statement, “By enabling and accelerating the delivery of renewable energy, electricity transmission assets like Intesa act as real catalysts for the energy transition. This is why they are at the heart of our Latin American investment strategy, particularly in Brazil, as the country aims to connect a growing number of low-carbon energy projects.”

CDPQ invests globally, including in private equity, private debt, infrastructure and real estate markets, on behalf of Quebec public pension and insurance plans. Its net assets totaled C$424 billion as of 30 June 2023.