CDPQ to sell 2.3m common shares of Intact Financial Corp

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) said that it will sell about 2.3 million common shares of Intact Financial Corporation (IFC), a Toronto-based provider of property and casualty insurance.

The transaction represents around 1.3 percent of the issued and outstanding common shares of IFC as of 26 February.

The shares are being sold on an underwritten block trade basis at a gross price of C$227.10 per share, which has been underwritten by CIBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets. CDPQ has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of shares.

CDPQ expects to receive gross cash proceeds of about C$525 million from the offering or about C$604 million if the option is exercised in full.

The transaction is a result of CDPQ’s periodic portfolio rebalancing, according to a release. After giving effect to the trade, CDPQ will continue to hold around 8.9 percent of the issued and outstanding common shares of IFC.

“CDPQ has been there as partner supporting major acquisitions for Intact over the past several years, and we continue to have confidence in its growth prospects,” said Vincent Delisle, executive VP and head of liquid markets at CDPQ. “Intact produces excellent results for its shareholders and this transaction is an opportunity to monetize a portion of our investment to the benefit of our depositors”.

In 2021, CDPQ, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan provided C$3.2 billion of financing to support Intact and Tryg’s joint acquisition of UK-based insurance company RSA Insurance Group.

CDPQ is a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans. Its net assets totaled C$434 billion as of 31 December.