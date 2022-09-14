CD&R appoints Lamach as operating advisor

Previously, he was an executive chair and CEO of Trane Technologies (formerly Ingersoll-Rand).

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice has named Michael Lamach as an operating advisor to CD&R funds.

Previously, he was an executive chair and CEO of Trane Technologies (formerly Ingersoll-Rand). He joined Ingersoll-Rand, a provider of industrial, energy, and specialty vehicle products and services, as president of the security technologies sector in 2004 and served in several leadership positions before assuming the role of chairman and CEO in 2010.

“Mike has built a strong reputation for driving growth and sustainable value creation across industrial sectors and is globally recognized as an innovative leader,” said Nate Sleeper, CD&R’s CEO, in a statement. “We believe his strategic and operational insights will be highly additive to CD&R funds’ investment activity and portfolio businesses.”

Prior to his time with Ingersoll-Rand, Lamach spent 17 years in a variety of management positions with Johnson Controls International plc. He currently serves on the board of directors of PPG Industries and Nucor Corporation, and recently served as chairman of the National Association of Manufacturers from 2019 to 2021.

Lamach graduated from Michigan State University with a B.S. in engineering and earned an MBA from Duke University, where he serves on the Fuqua School of Business Board of Visitors.

Since its inception in 1978, CD&R has managed the investment of more than $40 billion in over 100 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $175 billion.