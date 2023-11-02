CD&R-backed Gentiva acquires ProMedica’s home health, palliative, and hospice business

David Causby will continue to serve as Gentiva's president and CEO, and the combined company will remain headquartered in Atlanta.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., UBS Investment Bank, BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Citizens Bank, N.A., Truist Securities and Wells Fargo served as financial advisors to Gentiva while Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to ProMedica

Gentiva is a hospice, palliative, and personal care company

Founded in 1978, CD&R is based in New York City

Gentiva, which is backed by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, has completed its previously announced acquisition of ProMedica’s home health, palliative, and hospice business. No financial terms were disclosed.

Gentiva is a hospice, palliative, and personal care company.

“This is a significant milestone because we believe this transaction will benefit the patients and families in our care and are enthusiastic about welcoming the talented caregivers at ProMedica into the Gentiva family,” said David Causby, president and CEO of Gentiva in a statement. “As a combined company, we plan to increase the number of caregivers and provide greater access to our care offering to more patients in the communities we serve.”

Causby will continue to serve as Gentiva’s president and CEO, and the combined company will remain headquartered in Atlanta.

Most of ProMedica’s hospice locations will rebrand to the Heartland Hospice brand by the end of 2023. Home Health locations will rebrand to Heartland Home Health in early 2024.

ProMedica’s palliative care business will operate under Gentiva’s Empatia Palliative Care brand.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA provided financing to Gentiva. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., UBS Investment Bank, BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Citizens Bank, N.A., Truist Securities and Wells Fargo served as financial advisors to Gentiva and provided financing. Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to Gentiva. Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor and BakerHostetler served as legal counsel to ProMedica.

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, ProMedica is a not-for-profit health and well-being company.

Founded in 1978, CD&R is based in New York City.q