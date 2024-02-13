CD&R acquires snacks provider Shearer’s Foods

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., UBS Investment Bank, BMO Capital Markets Corp., BNP Paribas, RBC Capital Markets LLC and TD Securities provided financing and served as financial advisors to CD&R

Clayton Dubilier & Rice has acquired Shearer’s Foods, an Ohio-based snacks maker. The seller was Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead for Shearer’s, an industry leader with an outstanding team and portfolio of products poised to meet the needs of the evolving market,” said J.L. Zrebiec, CD&R partner, in a statement. “We look forward to supporting the Shearer’s team in driving further growth and innovation.”

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., UBS Investment Bank, BMO Capital Markets Corp., BNP Paribas, RBC Capital Markets LLC and TD Securities provided financing and served as financial advisors to CD&R. Blue Owl Capital Inc., Citizens, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Macquarie Capital, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Natixis, Rabo Securities and Stifel provided financing to CD&R. Debevoise & Plimpton LLP served as legal advisor to CD&R. Goldman Sachs served financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to Shearer’s.

Founded in 1978, CD&R has offices in New York and London.

Shearer’s has 17 state-of-the-art, geographically diverse manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Iowa, Ontario and Alberta.