CD&R makes bid to take Focus Financial private for $4.1bn

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice has offered to acquire Focus Financial Partners, a partnership of wealth management firms, in a take-private deal for $53 per share in cash or $4.1 billion.

When the deal closes, Focus Financial will stop trading on the NASDAQ.

Stone Point Capital is considering retaining a portion of their investment in Focus and providing new equity financing as part of the proposed transaction.

Jefferies LLC and Goldman Sachs are providing financial advice to Focus Financial.

Focus Financial was founded in 2004 by Ruediger Adolf, Rajini Kodialam and Leonard Chang.

Based in New York City, CD&R was founded in 1978. The firm targets B2B, commercial services, B2C, consumer durables, non-durables, retail, healthcare, industrial, and technology sectors based in North America and Europe.