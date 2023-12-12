CD&R promotes Jhaver, Selib and Berutti as partners

Jhaver joined CD&R in 2020 while Selib and Berutti came on board in 2022.

Prior to joining CD&R, Jhaver worked for EQT Partners and Advent International

Before CD&R, Selib was the senior vice president of global policy & public affairs at Pfizer and a partner at Hakluyt & Company

Berutti is the former CEO of Plex Systems and was president of BMC Software

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice has promoted Sid Jhaver, Jon Selib and Bill Berutti as partners.

Jhaver joined CD&R in 2020 while Selib and Berutti came on board in 2022.

Prior to joining CD&R, Jhaver worked for EQT Partners and Advent International.

Before CD&R, Selib was the senior vice president of global policy & public affairs at Pfizer and a partner at Hakluyt & Company.

Berutti is the former CEO of Plex Systems and was president of BMC Software.

“For over 45 years, CD&R has aspired to build stronger and more sustainable businesses and deliver for our investors. We continue to believe our people, team and culture are fundamental to our growth and success,” said Nate Sleeper, CEO of CD&R in a statement. “We are pleased to recognize Sid, Jon and Bill, three individuals who consistently demonstrate strong leadership, exemplify our deeply held values and play a key role in our commitment to support the companies in which we invest.”

Founded in 1978, CD&R targets a number of sectors that include industrial, healthcare, consumer, technology and financial services end markets.