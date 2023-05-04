CD&R taps Sridhara as operating principal

In this role, Sridhara will evaluate investment opportunities and driving value creation at the firm’s portfolio companies.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice has named Mittu Sridhara as an operating principal.

“We are excited to welcome Mittu to CD&R as we continue to strengthen the breadth and depth of our operating principal team, who we believe serve a critical role in the growth and transformation of our portfolio companies,” said David Novak, co-president of CD&R, in a statement. “We believe his extensive experience in growing market-leading technology companies will be instrumental as we look to further enhance our digitalization capabilities and partner with outstanding management teams to build stronger, more sustainable businesses.”

Previously, Sridhara was chief operating officer of Eurowag. Prior to this, Sridhara was the chief technology officer of Careem.

Founded in 1978, CD&R targets a broad range of industries, including industrials, healthcare, business services and technology. Since its inception in 1978, CD&R has managed the investment of more than $40 billion in over 100 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $175 billion. The firm is headquartered in New York City.