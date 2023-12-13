CD&R to acquire snacks food maker Shearer’s Foods

As part of the deal, Ontario Teachers’, Shearer’s existing majority shareholder, will exit its position in the company.

Clayton Dubilier & Rice has agreed to acquire Shearer’s Foods, a Ohio-based snack foods manufacturer, from Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board. No financial terms were disclosed.

As part of the deal, Ontario Teachers’, Shearer’s existing majority shareholder, will exit its position in the company.

Shearer’s is led by Executive Chairman Bill Nictakis and CEO Mark McNeil.

“We have strong conviction in the differentiated manufacturing capabilities and category management the dompany provides, and our goal is to support the team in further scaling operations and capturing the many opportunities ahead to better serve Shearer’s customers,” said J.L. Zrebiec, a partner at CD&R in a statement.

Ontario Teachers’ initially invested in Shearer’s in 2012 and became a significant majority owner in 2015.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., UBS Investment Bank, BMO Capital Markets Corp, BNP Paribas, RBC Capital Markets LLC and TD Securities provided financing and served as financial advisors to CD&R. Blue Owl Capital Inc. and Goldman Sachs Bank USA provided financing to CD&R. Debevoise & Plimpton LLP served as legal advisor to CD&R. Goldman Sachs served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to Shearer’s.

Founded in 1978, CD&R invests in broad range of industries, including industrial, healthcare, consumer, technology and financial services end markets.

Ontario Teachers’ has net assets of C$249.8 billion as at June 30, 2023.