CD&R to appoint John Stegeman as operating advisor

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) will appoint John Stegeman as an operating advisor to CD&R funds, effective 1 December 2023.
Stegeman will work alongside CD&R’s industrials team to help pursue new investment opportunities and support portfolio company management teams as they execute their value creation plans, according to a release.
Stegeman most recently served as the CEO of White Cap, a distributor of construction supplies and safety products and a CD&R portfolio company. White Cap grew from under $1 billion to over $6 billion in revenue and transitioned from a subsidiary of HD Supply to a standalone company under his leadership, according to a release.
He will retire as CEO of White Cap, effective 28 January 2024 and will continue to serve on White Cap’s board of directors.
“We believe John’s industry-leading capabilities and experience position him well to help our portfolio companies in this sector achieve expansion and long-term sustainable performance,” said Nate Sleeper, CEO at CD&R.
CD&R is a private investment firm that focuses on the business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, industrials and technology sectors. The firm has offices in New York and London.