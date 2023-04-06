Centerbridge and Dalfen ink industrial outdoor storage JV

Stifel served as financial advisor on the JV.

Centerbridge Partners and Dalfen Industrial have formed a joint venture focused on acquiring industrial outdoor storage properties in the U.S. No financial terms were disclosed.

“As the demand for fulfillment and distribution infrastructure continues to grow, the opportunity to provide additional outdoor storage is essential to the movement of goods across the supply chain, especially given the lack of availability amongst IOS space today,” said Matt Dabrowski, senior managing director at Centerbridge, in a statement. “We are excited to partner with a highly established, national platform such as Dalfen to build a market leading IOS portfolio.”

Stifel served as financial advisor on the JV.

Dallas-based Dalfen Industrial is a buyer and developer of real estate.

Based in New York and London, Centerbridge invests in real estate, private equity and private credit. Founded in 2005, the firm has about 36 billion in capital under management. Centerbridge has offices in New York and London.